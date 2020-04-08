Ottoville to hold Stations of the Cross... at a distance

People in Ottoville have found a way to celebrate the end of Holy Week, even if they are not able to attend church in person.
Starting on Friday, April 10th, 14 houses in and around Ottoville will be setting up a display, based on one of the Stations of the Cross. The stations are a series of images that depict Jesus' crucifixion. People will be able to drive around the neighborhood and follow the stations, with the final station set up in front of the Catholic church in Ottoville.
The organizer of this event says she saw others doing something like this and wanted to bring it to Ottoville.
"My cousin actually lives in Fort Wayne, they’re organizing this in their community, and I was really inspired just to be able to continue our Lenten journey without being able to go to church," said Sara Beining.
Weather permitting, the displays will be out from Friday to Sunday. You can get more information from the event's Facebook page.