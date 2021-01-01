PASS: reflect on the year ahead

With the new year, there is a lot to think about, and to reflect back on.
Those with Prevention Awareness Support Services say that this is a good time of year to consider the year ahead and what you hope will happen. This includes setting some milestones for yourself of what you would like to achieve over 2021.
"Reaching towards those, celebrate this path that we got to go down, and if we didn’t quite meet where we want to be, just be thankful of what we did get to do," said Rick Skilliter, PASS executive director.
Those with PASS also recommend keeping those milestones realistic.