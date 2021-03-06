People still hesitant about self-driving cars

AAA's annual automated vehicle survey says that people still seem pretty apprehensive about self-driving cars.
The survey finds that only 22 percent of people want manufacturers to focus on self-driving vehicles. But, that doesn’t mean people aren’t willing to adapt to self-driving technology.
More than half of the survey respondents said they would like to see certain automatic safety systems in their next car, much like the ones featured in fully automatic cars.
A representative from triple-A says that the average American probably hasn’t experienced a self-driving car, so that also plays into their lack of confidence in the systems.
Greg Brannon, the director of automotive engineering and industry relations says, “It’s very difficult for someone to buy into something that they’ve never experienced themselves and so while they may have seen some video, or seen a news story about a fully automated vehicle, most Americans have not had the opportunity to experience one themselves.”
For more from triple an on self-driving cars, you can visit AAA.com.