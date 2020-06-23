The Perry Local School board held their first in-person meeting since the COVID-19 outbreak.
It was also the first meeting with their newly-appointed superintendent. Kelly Schooler began her new position as superintendent just last week. She already holds the job of the elementary principal. Her main responsibility now is to create a plan for the fall and she says as of now, the school will be opening its classrooms. They will be working closely with other schools in the county, and the health department to ensure a safe return. As a backup, the school is also planning for remote learning.
"I have a great sense of confidence that when we do return, that we’ll do an awesome job, because when we had remote learning in the spring, our board, our teachers, and our families stepped up to do an amazing job. And although it was super difficult, we got through it together and we’ll do the same thing when we reopen,” said Kelly Schooler, Perry Local Schools superintendent and elementary principal.
Perry Local Schools is set to start the new school year on Monday, August 31.