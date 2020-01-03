Perry schools honors memory of Heather and Destiney Money

A community is coming together to mourn the loss of two people lost in a house fire.
A vigil was held at Perry High School tonight(1/3/20) to remember mother and daughter, Heather and Destiney Money. The two were loved by many in the community. People gathered and prayed for the family, many with heavy hearts and teary eyes. Everyone was encouraged to leave a note for the husband and father, Joey, as well as the firefighters who were called to the fire. Friends of Destiney says she will be greatly missed.
"Nobody's going to be okay after this for a long time to come but, you know, she's going to be smiling down upon us each and every day," said Tyler Gross, friend of Destiney. "She's always going to want to see us get up and get on our own and, you know, continue going and doing what we love to do because that would make her happy."
"She was just a wonderful girl. I just, I don't know what else I can say, but, she was precious," said Diana Chess, Destiney's bus driver. "She means a lot to me."
A GoFundMe has been started to help the father and husband with any expenses through this hard time. You can find that GoFundMe at https://www.gofundme.com/f/p7mka-money-for-money.