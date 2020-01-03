Mother and teen daughter killed in Thursday morning fire

We have more information about the deadly fire that killed a mother and teenage daughter in Perry Township on Thursday.
The Allen County Coroner Office hasn't officially released the names but a GoFundMe page set up to help the Money family says that mother and daughter, Heather and Destiney Money, were the ones killed in the fire. The post then goes on to say that the husband and father, Joey, was at work at the time the fire broke out. We reached out to the Ohio State Fire Marshal's Office who is investigating the fire to see if they have determined a cause, but they say the fire is still under investigation and may have more information next week. Perry Local Schools held vigil Friday night for the Money family.
You can donate to the Money family here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/p7mka-money-for-money.