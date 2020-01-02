Two people die in Perry Township house fire

A very unfortunate start to the New Year as two people have died in a home fire early Thursday(1/2/20) morning.
Perry Township Fire Department was called to a fire just after 6 o’clock at 4601 McPheron Road. Scanner traffic says two people were trapped inside the home when the call came in and both died in the blaze. Their names have not been released yet. Perry Township called in additional fire departments including Bath, Harrod, and Lafayette for manpower and water. The Ohio Fire Marshal's office was brought in to help with the investigation. So they can determine a cause, they will try to pinpoint where the fire started.
“We call in the State Fire Marshal’s on fatals, especially due to they are more experienced, they see this stuff every day,” says Perry Fire Inspector Brooke Hodges. “We want to make sure that we give the victims the best investigation and the family the best answers we can and it’s best to call in the experts and we work together with them.”
Perry Township Fire Department was finishing up with a fire on Lennox Ave. when they got the call to McPheron. The fire will remain under investigation.
Media Release from Perry Township Fire Department 1/2/20: For Official Release: Perry Township Fire Department responded to 4601 McPheron Road for a report of a structure fire at 6:08 am. Crews encountered heavy fire conditions and smoke upon arrival. There are 2 confirmed fatalities. There were 2 firefighters with non-life threatening injuries taken to LMH for an evaluation Information on the victims can be obtained from the Allen County Coroners office. Information on the cause of the fire can be obtained through the State Fire Marshal’s Office. Cause of the fire and deaths are still under investigation.