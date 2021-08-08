Phil Dirt and the Dozers draws a crowd at Stadium Park

Stadium Park in Delphos was packed with people enjoying live music Sunday night.
The Delphos Rotary Club has been holding Music in the Park concerts for 16 years and continues that tradition this summer. On Sunday, there was a huge crowd at the park enjoying the sounds of Phil Dirt and the Dozers.
The cover band is quite popular not only in the area, but throughout the country, so it’s no surprise that this concert got one of the biggest turnouts all summer.
Rick Miller, the past president of the Delphos Rotary Club says, "This band goes back, this is their 40th year in playing and I’m not young and I remember when they started playing when I was younger and they travel throughout the country. From Florida all the way around and we’re very fortunate to have them here. Some of the members that are in there are original members and they play the music of the rock of the ’50s, 60s, and 70s.”
The next and final concert in the park will be on August 22nd with the Endless Summer Band.