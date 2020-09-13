Pioneer Days held in a different format compared to previous years

Pioneer Days was held in the city of Kalida on Sunday, although in a much different capacity.
The long-running festival was originally canceled due to the pandemic. However, the committee got in touch with local health officials and were able to hold a smaller event.
A BBQ Chicken Dinner benefit was held outside of Kalida High School. Residents were able to drive up to the school, place an order, and take their food to go.
"This is something that we normally don't do for Pioneer Days, but given the circumstance, it's something that we wanted to do, raising a couple of funds for good causes," said Scott Unverferth, a Pioneer Days Committee Member.
All proceeds from the event will go on to benefit the City of Kalida parks, fire department, and other projects.
"What a lot of people don't know about Kalida is that a lot of our fire fighting equipment and training, are raised by Pioneer Days," said Scott. "Not a lot of government funds go into that."
Other parts of the festival will be held virtually. This year marks the 148th year for the festival in the State of Ohio.
"We wanted to make sure that given the current situation that we were able to do something," said Scott. "We were really glad that we were able to work something out."