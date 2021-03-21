A local church is trying to bring some life back into the local parks.
Neighborhood Relief Ministries in Lima has been holding events in the park for the past couple of weeks. It’s called Prayer and praise in the park, and Sunday night they were at Hover Park.
The event offered a free meal, food boxes, and clothes for anyone in need. The goal of these events was to bring people together in their neighborhoods after a year of going through the pandemic.
David Roznowski, the director of Neighborhood Relief Ministries says, “The parks have been almost dead because nobody got out, so now they’re coming here, they’re seeing life in the parks, they’re seeing life in our cities, they’re remembering when they were here when they were kids and it’s just bringing back a lot of good memories and joy in their spirits.”
The church will continue to have prayer and praise in the park events and hopes to hit every park in Lima. For more information, you can find them on Facebook.