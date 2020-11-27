Preparing for the most popular weekend to buy a real Christmas tree

Now that Thanksgiving is over, many homes will be getting their Christmas trees out of storage or getting a fresh one cut down.
The evergreens have been popping up at tree farms and nurseries recently in preparation for the season. Blooms in Lima got their first stock last weekend.
The garden center restocks daily to keep up for this weekend, which is typically the most popular time to buy a real tree. Todd Crites, the manager of Blooms says sales have been steady so far, and they expect to sell out even sooner than in the past.
“I wouldn’t doubt it if we sell maybe 75 trees over the weekend," says Crites. "So, I think traditionally we sell out before Christmas. I think this year it could be as early as maybe December 15th even.”
He says quicker sales may be a result of a national Christmas tree shortage.