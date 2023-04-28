Program available to help Allen County seniors with lawn upkeep and other outdoor chores

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Allen County and Ohio Means Jobs are once again helping seniors with their lawn upkeep.
Adult services have a lawn care program for the elderly who are no longer able to cut their grass or handle other outdoor chores. This is the second year this program is in effect, as the organization as a whole continues to support the elderly throughout the county.
"Our program I think does a really good job of connecting vulnerable seniors to resources and so our lawn care program is just one of those amazing services we can provide throughout the summer to kind of help those that might need it," said Jacob Larger, Allen County Adult Protective Services administrator.
If you need to reach Adult Protective Services, the number is 419-999-0251.