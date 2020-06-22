Putnam County Fair King and Queen named

The Putnam County Fair began on Monday, and have named a new king and queen.
The Putnam County Fair kicked Monday afternoon by combining the Opening Ceremony and the King and Queen Coronation together in the Main Show Arena instead of in front of the Grandstands. The President of the Putnam County Agricultural Society, Nathan Meyer gave the opening remarks. The king and queen who are both recent graduates of Ottawa-Glandorf High School explained what it felt like to win and their thoughts as they were unsure if the fair would go on.
Ashley Maag, the 2020 Putnam County Jr. Fair Queen said, “It’s actually been a dream since I was a little girl, so I am pretty excited about it. I want to show the other little girls that dreams do come true.”
Cody Meyer, the 2020 Putnam County Jr. Fair King said, “Honestly I just came out and worked every day. Same thing at school, I did not know if we were going to have a graduation or not. I just worked to graduate, worked to do the project, and whatever happens, happens. You take what life throws at you and just keep going with it.”
The fair runs all this week through Saturday evening.