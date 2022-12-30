Recognizing pet allergies when you get a new pet

CLEVELAND, OH (WLIO) - Pets can be a common gift around the holiday season, but is a new cat or dog the culprit behind your sneezing? Allergist Sandra Hong, MD, with Cleveland Clinic explains some of the symptoms that could mean you're allergic to your four-legged friend. 

Dr. Hong said people with pet allergies are reacting to proteins found in the animal's fur, skin, urine and saliva. Any pet can produce allergens, and there is no such thing as a hypoallergenic cat or dog. With this in mind, there are some options to alleviate the symptoms of pet allergies. 

