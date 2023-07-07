Republicans voice support on State Issue 1 at Allen County GOP dinner

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Republicans are pushing for the passage of State Issue 1, citing what they call "potential misinformation campaigns" if it doesn't.
If passed, it would require a 60% majority of voters to approve a constitutional amendment. Previously the state required a simple majority of 50% plus one. Republicans at today's Allen County GOP Luncheon said that if the State Issue 1 does not pass, they believe that special interest groups from out of state would run campaigns to alter Ohio voters' minds.
"It is very important, the U.S. Federal Constitution takes three-quarters of the states and a supermajority of both bodies to even talk about an amendment. The Ohio Constitution should be no less sacred, and it is important that we raise the level to protect the ability of special interest and out-of-state slick campaigns from trying to manipulating Ohio voters," stated Keith Faber, Ohio State Auditor.
"We are a small business trade association that has a balloting process of our members. Our members have spoken loud and clear that they support the concept of raising the threshold for passage of constitutional amendments," commented Chris Ferruso, NFIB state director.
"I mean if the Ohio citizens have decided with 60%, almost two-thirds, 60%, 6 out of 10, have decided they want to modify the Ohio Constitution, fine, great. It's a broad consensus, everybody agrees this is how we want to be governed. We have the right to choose our own government. What they don't have a right to do is for other people to come in and tell us how we want to govern ourselves," said Robert Sprague, Ohio State Treasurer.
State Issue 1 will be on the ballot on August 8th.