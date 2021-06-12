Ribbon cutting welcomes the addition of terminal to Neil Armstrong Airport

An open house and ribbon-cutting marked a new stage of the evolution of the Neil Armstrong Airport.

The terminal building is 4400 square feet and replaces a previous 1500 square feet building. The terminal will welcome aircraft pilots and passengers, allowing them to get food, take a nap, conduct a meeting, and more.

A day-long event held at the New Knoxville location brought the community together to celebrate the new addition to Auglaize County.

A 5K run, as well as a race, were also held during the ceremony.

Organizers for the event say that they hope the new terminal will serve as more than just a welcome gate, but a representation of what the county can offer different businesses that enter its doors.

