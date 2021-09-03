Riedel talks on state legislation at GOP luncheon

The Allen County GOP invited state representative Craig Riedel as their guest speaker for this month’s luncheon.
Local representatives and community members gathered at the Eagles Lodge in Lima for their monthly meeting. Riedel is the 82nd district representative in Ohio’s house, and took to the podium to talk about recent legislation going around the statehouse.
One of the more recent bills to come out of the house was SB 52, which gives local governments more say in developing renewable energy in their area. He says it's been a long time coming for this bill.
“This is something that I’ve been working at for about the last 5 to 6 years," says Riedel. "Without a doubt, all of the constituents that I interact with and communicate with me were very appreciative of what we did here and are very supportive of senate bill 52 for that reason, it’s giving their voices back.”
He also spoke on other bills he is sponsoring including the Hero Award Bill which will give all first responders in the state a $1,000 bonus.