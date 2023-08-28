Funding paves way for new business, economic expansion
in Findlay, Maumee, and Middletown
August 28, 2023 Press Release from the Ohio Department of Development:(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — The Ohio Department of Development today announced funding for infrastructure improvements aimed at supporting the growth of new businesses in three Ohio communities.
During its Monday meeting, the Ohio Controlling Board approved $1.5 million in Roadwork Development Grants and a $250,000 Abandoned Gas Station Cleanup Grant.
“Supporting economic development also means investing in the infrastructure surrounding our new and existing businesses,” Lydia Mihalik, director of the Department of Development, said. “Not only do these projects enhance accessibility between our residents and businesses, they create jobs, stimulate economic activity, and attract even more investment in our communities.”
The Roadwork Development Grant, also known as the 629 Program, provides grants to local jurisdictions with an economic development project to assist with eligible public roadwork improvements and aids employers in creating or preserving employment opportunities.
The City of Findlay will receive a $1.1 million Roadwork Development Grant for public roadwork improvements in support of the new Sheetz, Inc. project within the city. Project activities will consist of widening Township Road 99 by three linear feet on each side, as well as installing a new storm sewer system, curb and gutter, and constructing a thickened asphalt profile to accommodate the heavy truck traffic. Additionally, turn lanes will be added to the south side of Township Road 99 at the Sheetz property. As a result of the project, 750 new, full-time-equivalent jobs will be created.
Lucas County will receive a $400,000 Roadwork Development Grant for public roadwork improvements in support of the Yarder Manufacturing Company project in the city of Maumee. Project activities will consist of a 1,200 linear-foot extension of Riverfort Drive to the east of the existing roadway, as well as the construction of a cul-de-sac at the east end of the extension. These improvements will provide access to the proposed new headquarters and facility for the Yarder Manufacturing Company. As a result of the project, 26 new, full-time-equivalent jobs will be created, and 62 existing jobs will be retained.
The Abandoned Gas Station Cleanup Grant provides funding to local governments and land banks for the assessment and cleanup of abandoned gas and service stations with a documented history of petroleum releases. The program is administered by the Department of Development, in partnership with the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency and the Ohio Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Underground Storage Tank Regulations (BUSTR).
The Butler County Land Reutilization Corporation will receive $250,000 in Service Station Cleanup Grant funding for the assessment and remediation of a former gas station at 3410 Manchester Road, Middletown. Project activities will include removing all underground storage tanks and inground hydraulic lifts from the property, as well as completing all required closure assessments. Work will also include installing soil borings converted into monitoring wells around the property, completing a tier I/II assessment, developing a detailed remedial action plan, and completing any additional site remediation. Once the project is complete, the county plans to redevelop the site into a commercial business.
The Ohio Department of Development empowers communities to succeed by investing in Ohio’s people, places, and businesses. Learn more about our work at development.ohio.gov.