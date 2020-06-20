Rolling Thunder rolls through Allen County in droves for "Feed the Need" ride

You might have noticed a couple of hundred motorcycles rolling through rural Allen county, and it was all in benefit for the veterans' food pantry.
The local Rolling Thunder held their "Feed the Need" ride to raise money for the Allen and Shelby County Veteran food pantries. This is just one of the fundraisers that rolling thunder holds, and they are passionate about helping the heroes who put their lives on the line for this country.
Around 200 bikes showed up to the Lima Harley Davidson to take part in the ride.
“This is a great success," says Jeff Ledig, president of Rolling Thunder Chapter 10. "We’ve got probably 6 times the amount of bikes we had last year for our benefit ride, its great to see all these people come out from this community willing to help out the veterans that are in need.”
An estimated $3,000 was raised in food and monetary donations. Rolling Thunder is an organization that supports and helps spread awareness on the POW/MIA issues and uses their love for riding to help get the word out.