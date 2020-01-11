Saturday bus routes resume in Allen County

People in Lima can now count on public transportation to get around for their Saturday errands.
Today marks the first Saturday since 2018 that the Allen County RTA has offered Saturday bus routes. Back in 2018, they stopped doing night and weekend routes because of a lack of funding. Now, over 300 people that used the bus on Saturday before they cut the route will be able to ride once again. The riders and even the drivers are happy to see the change.
John Riemann, driver at RTA, says, “They’re just happy. They’ve been waiting, and it’s all my regulars, and I picked this route so I can be on Saturday and be with them because I don’t get to see them a lot, you know, so now I’m back with my little family here."
James Haney who rides the bus was just as excited.“ Before you know, I had to go somewhere and I couldn’t, but now with the busses on Saturday, you know, it’s real nice now," says Haney.
RTA is still working toward starting night routes again, but one of their biggest problems is finding bus drivers.