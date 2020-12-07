Schoonover pool will not reopen in 2021, according to Public Works Committee

A Lima Public Works meeting revealed that Schoonover Pool will not reopen in 2021.
Howard Elstro, the city's public works director, pointed to a large amount of damage on the property, sharing images of damaged concrete, as well as mechanical issues throughout the location.
During the meeting, members of the public works committee discussed options to preserve the property, which then led to a large discussion of replacing the property altogether.
Options to build other structures to replace the pool came up during the meeting.
City Councilwoman Peggy Ehora states that the decision will ultimately come to the residents of Lima.
"If there is a strong desire to have a city pool, then what does that look like, and where is that located?" Ehora stated. "At the end of the day, the taxpayers of the city of Lima are going to have to foot the bill, for whatever it is they want to do."
Also discussed at the Lima City Council meeting, a proposed ordinance that would provide additional funding for COVID-19 relief efforts will go towards its second reading.
The ordinance would approve a substantial plan amendment to the 2020-2021 CDBG Funds/Home Annual Action Plan. The city was awarded with over $800,000 to be used to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those funds would be used in three areas: Businesses assistance, homeowner assitance, and construction of a multi-unit structure for homeless individuals and families.
Council requested clarification on financial aspects of the multi-unit structure, and did not gain the necessary six votes to pass. The ordinance will appear for a second reading at the next Lima City Council meeting.