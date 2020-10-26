Schoonover Pool deemed unfit to open for next season

It seems that Schoonover Pool may be unfit to reopen for another season.
The City of Lima engineering and recreation departments inspected the pool back in September and found several issues with the facility. In a letter to Lima City Council, Public works director Howard Elstro highlighted some of those issues, including damage to the pool floor, excessive leaking, and outdated collection and filter systems.
He estimated that repairs and upgrades to the facility would be more than $1 million, and proposed a complete remodel may be the best path forward.
"The question really for council and the community at this time, is that if they wish, first and foremost, for an opportunity for community pool, and if so, where shall we do our planning and how shall we proceed to push the issue forward," Elstro said.
Elstro concluded the letter with neighboring community pool costs, showing that many of those facilities cost around $1.5 million dollars to construct.