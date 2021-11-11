The investigation continues Thursday night in Hardin County after a 7-year-old girl goes missing.
Kenton Police say 7-year-old Trinity Hurt of Kenton was reported missing Thursday morning, from her residence in the 600 block of South Leighton Street. She was last seen around 7:30 Wednesday night, wearing pink and purple pajamas at the time. She is described as weighing about 60 pounds and about 4 and a half feet tall.
Multiple agencies, from the local, state, and federal level, plus civilian volunteers were searching for the girl during the day, but that search has been scaled back until Friday morning when they plan to resume. Meanwhile, search dogs were brought in earlier Thursday evening, and detectives continue to talk with those involved. Anyone with information is asked to call Kenton Police at 419-673-0771.
From the Hardin County Sheriff's Office's Facebook Page: Several local law enforcement agencies are searching for missing 7 year old Trinity Hurt. She was last seen on November 10, 2021 at approximately 730pm at her South Leighton Street home in Kenton, Ohio. She was last seen wearing pink or purple pajamas. Trinity weighs approximately 60 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes and is approximately 4.5 feet tall.
If you have any information about they whereabouts of Trinity, please contact the Kenton Police Department at 419-673-0771 or the Hardin County Sheriff's Office at 419-673-1268.