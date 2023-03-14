FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - Local law enforcement worked together yesterday to carry out a search warrant for an internet café in Findlay.
Several entities including the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force, Findlay Police Department, and the Hancock County Sheriff's Office carried out a search warrant at the Lucky Dragon Internet Café just before 2 p.m. on Monday afternoon. Yesterday's search was brought on through an ongoing investigation into several complaints for the business, including narcotics use and illegal cash payouts from gaming machines. Law enforcement seized several items such as 60 video gaming devices and over $50,000 in payout monies and business profits. The owner of the Lucky Dragon will be charged with gambling and operating a gambling house.
Press Release from the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force: On 3/13/2023 at approximately 1350 hrs. the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force along with the Findlay Police Department, Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, agents with the Ohio Investigative Unit (Toledo District) and the City of Findlay Street Department executed a search warrant at the Lucky Dragon Internet Café, 1107 Tiffin Ave., Findlay, Ohio.
The search stems from an on-going investigation into numerous citizen complaints received on the business. Those included use and sales of illegal narcotics by patrons inside the business, a survived overdose and illegal cash payouts via the numerous gaming machines being operated.
Seized from the business were 60 electronic video gaming devices (EGVD), 4 large tabletop EGVDs, 1 “Queen of Hearts” gaming board w/ payouts and a total of $53,047 cash from the gaming devices, payout monies and business profits.
Pending the outcome of this investigation, charges of Gambling and Operating a Gambling House will be pursued on the owner of the establishment.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, please seek help at:
Helpline (888) 589-9966.
The Hancock METRICH Drug Enforcement Unit is supported by METRICH in Mansfield, OH and funded in part by the Office of Criminal Justice Services.