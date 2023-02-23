Secretary of State LaRose announces proposed law for election data

COLUMBUS, OH (WLIO) - Ohio's Secretary of State announced legislation that would clarify and standardize the way election data is organized, stored, and shared across the state.
Frank LaRose says the proposal can serve as a national model in addressing the "crisis of confidence" in American elections. The data analysis transparency archive act would mandate the transfer of that data from county election boards to a new state office of data analytics and archives. Former President Donald Trump's refusal to accept the results of the 2020 presidential election has helped fuel the culture of skepticism, and conspiracy theories about U.S. elections, but there is no evidence of any widespread voter fraud or tampering with election equipment. LaRose said passing the DATA Act, which he is also promoting along with secretaries in other states, could be a solution to the falsehoods.