Secretary of the Army tours Lima's JSMC

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Secretary of the Army says Lima's tank plant will be key for the continued modernization of their operations.
Christine Wormuth took a tour of the Joint Systems Manufacturing Center to see first-hand how the plant is helping their efforts. The Army announced a nearly 18 billion dollar plan to invest in several facilities around the country in order to take them into the next era of military history. Wormuth says that the war in Ukraine has pushed this investment further in ensuring that the United States is ready to handle any situation.
"I think as the war in Ukraine has shown everyone here, there is a real need to level up our defense industrial base. You know, the Army has its own organic industrial base, and the plant here in Lima is part of that. We have 23 arsenals, depots, and ammunition plants around the country that the Army owns and operates, whether it's with ourselves or with contractors that partner with us, and we actually have a 15 year, 17.6 billion dollar plan, to modernize many of those facilities in different ways," stated Christine Wormuth, 25th Secretary of the Army.
The secretary was especially impressed with the JSMC's system integration and assembly and turret production.