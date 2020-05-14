Semi flips over on Interstate 75

Near Findlay this afternoon, a semi flipped over, causing traffic problems on the interstate.
The semi-trailer, blocking both lanes on I-75 just south of Findlay, causing traffic to be backed up for hours after it jackknifed around 4:30 Thursday afternoon. The driver, 42-year-old Lakhvinder Singh of Bakersfield, California, and a passenger, were taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital with unknown injuries. Firefighters and tow trucks were able to flip the truck over around 6:15 p.m. with traffic resuming a short time later.