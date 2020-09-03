Senator Brown says the Senate has failed to do their job on second stimulus package

Ohio U.S. Congressman Sherrod Brown believes that the Senate has failed to do their jobs for the last four months.
There is still no word on if the American people will see a second stimulus package due to COVID-19. The $600 unemployment benefit stopped at the end of August and Brown says the President and the Senate see no urgency for getting the second one out even though the House passed it.
Senator Brown explains, “We’re still hoping that Senator McConnell will negotiate on the $600 to try to get money out the door to help those people who don’t have anywhere to turn because they can’t find work. 600,000 Ohioans can’t find work. It’s not like they’re lazy, there’s just no jobs out there now.”
Brown says that the first stimulus package helped keep 12-million Americans stay out of poverty.