Shawnee Optimist Club honors 20 high school students

It was a day of honors as 20 area high schoolers are center stage.
The Shawnee Optimist Club holding their annual Honor and Achievement Luncheon. The awards are to recognize individuals who have shown their desire to be role models and leaders not only in the classroom but also in their communities. Students from Apollo, Shawnee, Lima Central Catholic and Perry High Schools were honored.
Perry High School Senior James Shorter says, “You know I’ve been working for my grades like my whole life kindergarten through 12th grade. Straight A’s & B’s and something like this just makes me feel really special and it feels like all my hard work has paid off. So, I’m really proud to be honored today.”
Shawnee Senior Kaelan Swallow says, “It’s really nice to get honored. Our guidance counselors brought is all in to let us know that we we’re being honored here and it’s a great feeling to know that we can get some recognition for all the hard work.”
The Shawnee Optimist Club is proud to honor these students:
Mitchell Douglas – Apollo Joint Vocational School
Luke Kaufman - Apollo Joint Vocational School
Katherine McMurry - Apollo Joint Vocational School
Micah Minnig - Apollo Joint Vocational School
Hunter Stombaugh - Apollo Joint Vocational School
Emma Mayers – Lima Central Catholic High School
Noah Nuesmeyer - Lima Central Catholic High School
Jaylen Roehm - Lima Central Catholic High School
Carlie Van Meter - Lima Central Catholic High School
Allison Young - Lima Central Catholic High School
Nicole Pryor – Perry High School
Emma Richards - Perry High School
James Shorter - Perry High School
Braden Yingst - Perry High School
Ryan Yingst - Perry High School
Lillian Cleaves – Shawnee High School
Keaton Cooper - Shawnee High School
Kennedy Jensen - Shawnee High School
Mariah Richardson - Shawnee High School
Kaelan Swallow - Shawnee High School
