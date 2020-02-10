Sheriff investigates Saturday fatal crash in Auglaize County

The Auglaize County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash that happened over the weekend.
The sheriff's office says the crash happened Saturday at 6:18 pm on Canning Factory Road just south of Wapakoneta. There was only one car involved, 71-year-old Trell Yocum was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was in the car with Yocum. His body was taken to the Lucas County Coroner's office for an autopsy. The crash remains under investigation.
