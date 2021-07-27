Sheriff, Ohio BCI, FBI execute search warrant on residence in Middle Point

An investigation is currently underway in the village of Middle Point.
The Van Wert County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday afternoon that a portion of the village of Middle Point will be closed for an unknown amount of time as authorities execute a search warrant.
The search warrant was for the residence located at 304 South Adams Street. Authorities have not provided any information on what caused the search warrant, or what was found in the residence afterward.
Back in 2016, an investigation took place in the same location by the Van Wert County Sheriff's Office. The investigation was for a missing 25-year-old male.
The Van Wert County Sheriff's Office, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation were all on scene.
Bellis Road between Mason and Main Street, as well as South Adams Street between Normal Street and Bellis Road, were closed as the investigation took place.