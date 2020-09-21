A fatal farm accident occurred in Mercer County Monday morning.
The Mercer County Sheriff's Office received a call at 10:20 AM Monday of a male trapped inside a silo at 889 Cassella - Montezuma Road in Maria Stein, Ohio.
Deputies found 39-Year-Old Timothy J. Dirksen was inside the 90 foot silo and was leveling off silage. It is currently believed that Dirksen was overcome with fumes which caused him to fall into the silo.
Fire and EMS personnel were able to extract Dirksen from the silo, where they then began resuscitation efforts.
Dirksen was then flown from the scene by helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio, where he was pronounced deceased.
Saint Henry EMS and Fire Departments from North Star, Osgood, Chickasaw, Celina, and Burkettsville assisting on scene.
The Mercer County Sheriff's Office states that no other information on the case is available at this time.