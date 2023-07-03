LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Police Department is reminding area residents to not shoot off guns to celebrate the 4th.
Not only is it illegal to discharge a firearm within the city limits, but it can have deadly consequences. What goes up must come down and those bullets can stray up to two miles away from where they are fired, falling with enough force to damage property and put other lives in danger. If you witness or hear celebratory gunfire, you are asked to call 911 and not confront those firing the weapon.
"We're asking that people use a little bit of common sense. What goes up must come down. I have seen people injured from bullets falling from people shooting in the air. It is a real danger, and it can happen," said Sgt. Bryce Garman, Lima Police Department.
While residents can set off fireworks between 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. through July 5th, the Lima Police Department says they often see a large volume of calls regarding fireworks but will prioritize true emergencies.
"If you need to call us that's fine, we'll come out there. If someone's injured, fireworks are hitting your house, setting things on fire, for sure give us a call and we will prioritize those. If it's just fireworks going off in the neighborhood, it may be a while before we can get there," explained Sgt. Garman.
The Lima Police Department will have extra officers out on the holiday to make sure everyone is celebrating responsibly.