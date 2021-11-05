Shop for Good holds grand opening at Artspace/Lima

A local gift shop featuring all handmade items found a new home for their storefront and held a grand opening on Friday.
Shop for Good is a nonprofit boutique that opened back in 2018. Its purpose was to give local makers and artisans an outlet to sell their crafts. Artspace/Lima has adopted the boutique, and it now sits just inside the doors of Artspace.
One of the workers for Shop for Good, Sara Newman, says a place like Artspace is the perfect home for the shop. “Artspace celebrates artists in all of us," says Newman. "It just wants to encourage kids and grown-ups alike, kids at heart, to just express themselves creatively. We offer this shop as a way for people to say, ‘I’ve got all this stuff, well let’s put it out there’ and they find a market for it because people really do enjoy wearing one of a kind piece of art or showing it in their home.”
Shop for Good will be open during Artspace/Lima’s regular business hours.