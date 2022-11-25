Shopping for a Christmas tree an activity for many on Black Friday

Shawnee Twp., (WLIO) - Black Friday is a busy day at Blooms Garden Center, as many people came in to find that perfect live Christmas tree for their home. They sell Fraser Firs, which is the bestselling Christmas tree in America because it holds its needles the longest and has that great smell for the holiday season. And people who like the added touch of a live tree at Christmas time come back year after year.

“It really fills a need in our community,” says Todd Crites, Manager of Blooms Garden Center. “There aren’t many places that do this anymore and so we fit into a special little niche. It gives everything more of a home-spun sweet feel to it I think.”

