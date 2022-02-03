Snowplow drivers worried about wind and colder temps Thursday and Friday

Snowplow drivers are working around the clock to keep roads passable as one of the largest snowstorms we have seen in a while covers West Central Ohio.
If you had a plow, you were putting it to use Thursday, as the snow showers started last night and are not expected to stop until Thursday night or early Friday morning. ODOT in Allen County has 17 plows on the road, and the drivers are running 12 hours shifts working to stay ahead of the snow. While the new snow is a concern, plow drivers are worried about what is coming over the next 24 hours that could make their job even tougher.
“The winds are definitely going to pick up and being at night with the blowing snow, it just becomes a hard time of plowing snow,” says Brian Rader, Transportation Manager, ODOT Allen Co. Garage. “The cold temperatures coming into Friday that is a big concern for us too. If the motoring public don’t have to go out, stay home, stay where it is safe. If you do have to go out, please give any of the plow drivers plenty of room and let them do their job.”
ODOT says there are over 1,300 crews out statewide. They say they are battling snow in the northern part of the state, ice in the middle of the state, and flooding rains in the southern part of Ohio. They ask people to avoid unnecessary travel if all possible.
