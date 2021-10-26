Solar Energy Center starts phase two of its construction in Hardin County

Two energy companies celebrated the commission of a solar energy center in Hardin County.
Invenergy and Dominion Energy held a special ceremony to launch the Hardin Solar Project in Hardin County. The project has a capacity of 150 megawatts, enough to bring power to about 40,000 homes.
"What this is going to provide for the Hardin community will be a stable kind of revenues for the pilot agreement, it will provide land owners a diversification of their revenues that they are producing from their land," explained Michael Kaplan, Invenergy vice president for renewable development.
"It's a leadership of this county, it's the leadership of the county I want to thank all of the local officials for their support to see this that Hardin County can be a leader for clean energy, we need all energy sources in Hardin County stepping up to the plate," commented Jim Eck, Dominion Energy Ohio vice president and general manager.
The solar field, which is located on Township Road 120 in Alger, Ohio, will see new solar panels installed over the next few months.
Dominion Energy owns the project, with Invenergy developing and constructing the project.