Soldiers of Honor teach mental wellness tactics at Mental Health Maul Out

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Soldiers of Honor brought kids into the boxing ring to fight their "mental health enemies."
The Mental Health Maul Out brought families together to teach them positive ways to manage their emotional well-being. An expert from Lima Memorial Health System gave a presentation, and parents learned about the resources available in our area.
Kids learned how to identify stressors in their lives and handle those problems constructively. Mental health and physical health go hand in hand, so exercising can often be a good way to work through emotional challenges.
"We also had them do some boxing exercises, just to show them how to get their aggression out in a positive way. No contact, not hitting a person, but they put a mirror image of the thing they're fighting in front of them," said Veronica McLaurine, the administrator of Soldiers of Honor.
"Exercising, especially boxing, you get the blood pumping, and you get to hit stuff and release some aggression, but you also get the rush of feel-good emotions and chemicals that just make you feel better," explained Amanda Lott, a nurse practitioner with Lima Memorial Health System.
Poor mental health can lead to physical health issues, like bad sleeping and eating habits.