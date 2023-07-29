South Jackson Community Garden welcomed public to free Block Party

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Activate Allen County invited Lima residents to a fun afternoon at the South Jackson Community Garden.
The annual Block Party had live music, local organizations providing information about resources available, free food, and a bouncy house. The event is a great way to introduce people to the Community Garden and show off how much it's expanded over the years. Activate Allen County hopes that the space can both serve as a pocket park and empower people to grow their own healthy food items.
"It's important that everybody, regardless of their income, where they live, they should have access to green space, a place to grow fruits and vegetables and to connect with the community. We're located really close to the river walk here so it's accessible to people and having these places in neighborhoods is key to the quality of life," explained Josh Unterbrink, the co-director of Activate Allen County.
Unterbrink adds that kids who help grow their own vegetables are more likely to willingly try eating them.