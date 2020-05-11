Spencerville senior awarded Ronald W. Richards Scholarship

The Kiwanis Club of Lima rewarding one local high school senior with the Ronald W. Richards Scholarship.
This year's winner was Ash Plummer from Spencerville High School, who received the scholarship on Monday afternoon. Every year, the Kiwanis Club awards a $4,000 scholarship to a high school senior who plans to pursue a musical career from a four-year college.
Ash plans to attend Ithaca College, majoring in music performance. He says that he's thankful for not only the scholarship money but also for those who are supporting his goals.
"It means a lot because I know that people are behind me, supporting me, and thought I deserve this," said Plummer. "This will help me financially, of course, as college is expensive."
This scholarship is in memory of Ronald W. Richards, who was the music director for Lima City Schools and Trinity United Methodist Church.