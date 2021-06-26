Spencerville Summerfest returns after taking a year off for the pandemic

Spencerville Summerfest has been bringing people downtown for the annual community celebration since the mid-90s.
The food, rides, music, and other activities are back, and they even added a motorcycle poker run this year. The committee was uncertain what they could do this year as COVID-19 restrictions were still in place while they were planning. But they were able to rush and pull everything together to provide a great time for the Spencerville community after taking last year off.
“The big thing for us was to get everything back and get everything running and make the town people happy,” says Ashley Wiechart of the Spencerville Summerfest Committee. “Last year was rough with the pandemic and not being able to have the full festival. We did do the fireworks last year, we did those in September. But this is nice to have everybody back to see the crowd out, making everybody happy.”
The festival wrapped up Saturday night with one of the largest fireworks displays in the area.