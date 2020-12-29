St. Marys council to discuss income tax issue

St. Marys City Council is looking to discuss putting an income tax issue onto an upcoming ballot.
Council will be discussing putting the tax onto the May primary ballot for voters to decide on. The tax would not be a new one but instead changing a renewable tax into a permanent one.
The money would go towards large projects for the city as well as providing funding for the police and fire departments. This would help the city as they approach financial institutions about funding some of the projects they have planned.
"It shows long-term financial stability, which helps us with gaining better terms and better interest rates," said Mayor Pat McGowen. "It also helps tremendously with our long-term financial planning."
The first phase of the St. Marys mill project is almost complete. McGowen says that businesses that are interested in leasing out space in the building can contact the city.