St. Marys Theater and Grand Opera House to present historically accurate music performance Sept. 10th

ST. MARYS, OH (WLIO) - The Grand Opera House in St. Marys is putting on another authentic show that will take audiences back in time.
"Give My Regards to St. Marys" will feature music from 1895 to 1918 that was played by traveling troupes of the time, and actually played at the St. Marys theater itself.
American Musical Productions, a company that specializes in recreating historic musical performances discovered the Grand's current work on social media and wanted to be involved in the restoration effort by researching, creating, and presenting their own show at the venue for the city's bicentennial celebration this year.
"We not only get to do this music authentically, we have vintage percussion equipment from the turn of the century, the musicians will be in vintage costume, along with the soloists will be in costumes. Lots of costume changes for each song, depending on what show they're from and what characters they're playing. In addition to all of that, we're playing at a venue where this music was heard back in the day," explained Joseph Rubin, the director of American Musical Productions.
The St. Marys Theater and Grand Opera House still has a long way to go before renovations are complete, but the community has enjoyed what they're already capable of.
"That's what we just want to continue doing, is giving that vast form of entertainment and education that people of St. Marys and beyond St. Marys can come and be entertained and educated," said Doug Spencer, the project coordinator of the Grand.
"Give My Regards to St. Marys" comes to the stage on Sunday, September 10th at 2pm. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students.
You can purchase tickets online through their website, at the Minster Bank in St. Marys, or at the door the day of the show. Audience members are encouraged to come dressed in the clothing of the time period if they can and want.