Start your holiday weekend with Downtown Lima's First Friday event in the square

With this being Independence Day weekend, Downtown Lima Inc. wants you to kick it off with them.
Friday will be the 2nd First Friday of the season and it will be filled with a number of great family activities. Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District, Lauer Farm 1944 re-enactors, Westgate Entertainment Center, and more will be in the town square.
Executive Director of Downtown Lima Shaunna Basinger adds, “It’s really focused on light friendly family activities to really kind of just roll you into your holiday weekend.”
First Friday runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Lima’s Town Square.