The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding people of traffic safety, and not just those who are driving on the road.
Since 2016, the highway patrol says there have been nearly 15 thousand pedestrian related crashes in the state. To avoid pedestrian accidents, they are encouraging people to remember these tips.
For pedestrians, don’t get distracted with electronic devices that take your eyes and ears off the road. Wear reflective clothing at night, as most pedestrian related accidents happen between 6 and 11 P-M. Most importantly, follow signs and signals when crossing the road and never assume a car can see you.
Sgt. Justin Powell from the Lima Post State Highway Patrol says, “It’s a completely shared responsibility. Pedestrians need to look out for traffic and people driving vehicles also have to look out for pedestrians. It’s very important that people keep their eyes on the road, don’t be distracted by electronic devices, anything like that, and that goes for pedestrians and drivers as well.”
