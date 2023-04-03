State Representative Manchester hosts a Q&A session for government class at Elida High School

ELIDA, OH (WLIO) - Elida High School welcomed State Representative Susan Manchester to speak with students about her public service experience.
Students enrolled in the high school's junior government class had the opportunity to learn about civic participation from Representative Manchester as she discussed her experience working in state government and the journey of her career. Many of the students prepared questions for Manchester ranging from current issues to how they can begin a career in public service.
"Just like every industry we are struggling to find people who want to work in this sector, and more importantly with public service, I think it's very important for young people to know just how impactful they are as voters and participants in the process. Our system of government, our democracy is only good if people participate, and so I want to encourage people of every age to get involved in whatever way they can," said State Representative Susan Manchester, (R) Ohio.
Former Lima Mayor David Berger will speak with the Elida High School students tomorrow afternoon.