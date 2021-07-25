Stedic brings reggae tunes to our local parks

People in the area ended their weekend with a free concert at Faurot Park.
Stedic took the stage at the Rotary Pavilion for the free concert in the park series that Happy Daz and the Council for the Arts of Greater Lima sponsor. The crowd grooved out to the sounds of the reggae/soca fusion tunes all night.
It was a great turnout at Faurot Park, but one concert goer says people are truly missing out on some of the talent being exposed in Lima.
Cindy Mcpheron, a resident of Lima says, “It’s usually beautiful when you come out here to the park. There’s a lot of things in the park that people miss out on, this is one of them. It’s a free event, and there’s a lot of talent, like I said, in Lima that people miss out on.”
You can find Stedic on Facebook at Stedic Music, where you can see when the group will be performing next.