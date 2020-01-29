Students explore laboratory careers

High school students from the area participated in Lima Memorial's Laboratory Services Exploration Day.
The students interacted with six workstations, including phlebotomy, where they simulated drawing blood, and a blood bank, where they tested blood types.
“I'm not exactly sure what I want to go into yet, so this just helps me learn more about and learn what I actually want to go into and what my desire is,” Catherine Essinger, Leipsic High School Student.
“So this gives students a great opportunity to see exactly what we do right here on our own turf because they don’t necessarily get to see that otherwise,” Lisa Walden, Director of Medical Lab Science Program at Ohio Northern University.
This is part of Lima Memorial's ongoing efforts to expose students to careers in the medical field.