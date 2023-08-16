August 16, 2023 Press Release from Stephanie Malloy, University of Northwestern Ohio: The University of Northwestern Ohio campus will be seeing a large influx of new students this month. UNOH will have nearly 500 students move in beginning at 9:00am Thursday, August 17, through 3:00pm on Friday, August 18, 2023. The students are traveling in from 42 different states and 2 other countries. August 21st is the first day of classes for the College of Applied Technologies fall session. Programs of study in the College of Applied Technologies include: High Performance Motorsports, Automotive Technology, Diesel Technology, Hybrid/Electric Vehicle Technology, Agricultural Equipment Technology, Robotics & Automation Technology, and HVAC/R Technology. In September, approximately 200 more students enrolled in the Colleges of Business, Health Professions, and Occupational Professions will move in. Their fall quarter classes start on September 11.
As students move in, they will be assisted by UNOH RACER Leaders along with faculty and staff throughout the day. Incoming students are invited to special events all weekend long at Racers Station to help them meet one another and make new friends before classes begin.
Nearly 3,500 students are slated to attend the University of Northwestern Ohio this fall, with nearly 1,300 students living in campus dorms this year. According to the Allen Economic Development Group, The University of Northwestern Ohio has an impact of over $250 million dollars on the local economy every year.