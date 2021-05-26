Summer amphitheater program to start back up at Ottawa Metro Park

The Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District is bringing back an annual series in-full for the summer.
Programs at the Ottawa Metro Park amphitheater will be starting back up on Saturday, June 5th with a bluegrass performance. Last summer, the series was pulled back slightly with the pandemic, but now the park district will be able to bring in bigger crowds like before - something they're excited to have return to the community.
"We’re really looking forward to offering this free outdoor entertainment; people are very excited to get out of their homes, come back outside, and enjoy some free entertainment," said Chris Fetzer, volunteer coordinator for JAMPD.
The programs will be held every Saturday at the Ottawa Metro Park amphitheater through August.